There are a number of overnight lane or road closures in Northumberland this month due to ongoing roadworks.

Thankfully, the waits are only expected to be between 10 and 30 minutes.

Four closures are already in place:

• A1, until 2.30pm on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton Duals to Denwick, lane closures for inspection works

• A69, until 6am on June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass, one lane closed for structure maintenance

• A1, until 6am on June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Fenham Hill to West Mains, convoy working for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A1, until 6am on June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shotton to Scottish Borders, traffic signals for sign renewal works

And a further 25 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm May 10 (tonight) until 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, St Leonards Interchange, entry and exit slip road closures for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Highfields to Border, lane closure for safety fence works;

• A69, from 7pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Scarrow Hill near Low Row - convoy in place to enable carriageway repair;

• A1, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, St Leonards, exit and entry slip road closures for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to Felton, Lane closures for safety fence works;

• A69, from 7pm May 12 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Spital near Haltwhistle - convoy in place to enable carriageway repair;

• A1, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, A697, entry and exit slip road closures and lane closures for horticultural works;

• A19, from 10pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound, Dudley lane, lane closure for maintenance work;

• A1, from 8pm May 14 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Alnwick, carriageway closure with lane closures and 24hr layby closures for reconstruction/renewal;

• A69, from 9am May 15 to 4pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Spital, near Haltwhistle. Traffic signals to carry out safe work for Network Rail;

• A69, from 7pm May 15 to 7am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Heddon on The Wall off slip, closed for carriageway repairs;

• A69, from 7pm May 15 to 7am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Whitechapel Farm, lane closure for safety barrier works;

• A1, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Shotton Interchange, lane closure for safety fence works;

• A1, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Highfields roundabout to Marshall Meadows, lane closures for maintenance works;

• A1, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Blagdon Interchange, entry and exit slip road closures for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, climbing lane from East Ord roundabout lane closure for electrical work;

• A19, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Dudley Interchange, entry and exit slip road closure for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shotton to Clifton, Lane closure for safety fence works;

• A696, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A696 eastbound, Prestwick roundabout to airport roundabout lane closure for electrical works;

• A19, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound, Dudley Interchange, exit slip road closure for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Warreners to Clifton, lane closure for safety fence works;

• A19, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Killingworth Interchange, exit and entry slip road closures for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Alnwick, exit and entry slip road closures, with lane closures for horticultural works;

• A19, from 10pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound, Dudley Lane, lane closure for maintenance work;

• A1, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington Interchange, exit and entry slip road closures for horticultural works.