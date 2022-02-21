Northumberland village ranked among the 20 most beautiful in the UK and Ireland
A Northumberland coastal village has received its latest accolade.
Alnmouth has been named among the 20 most beautiful villages in the UK and Ireland by Conde Nast Traveller.
Author Madeleine Silver writes: ‘A violent storm on Christmas Day in 1806 changed the course of the River Aln and marked the decline of Alnmouth as a busy port.
‘Today, the estuary weaves around the quiet village on the edge of the North Sea.
‘And striding out across the vast expanse of golden sand that surrounds it when the tide is out, with kite surfers dotted in the distance, you’ll wonder if you’ve landed it all to yourself.
‘Head west to Alnwick on the 1.5-mile Aln Valley Cycle Path and join the Harry Potter fans on their pilgrimage to Alnwick Castle, where the first two of JK Rowling’s books were filmed.’
Last year, Alnmouth was named among the best places to live by the Sunday Times.
The top 20:
South Pool, Devon
Cartmel, Cumbria
Portloe, Cornwall
Nether Compton, Dorset
Beaulieu, Hampshire
Ullapool, Ross and Cromarty
Mells, Somerset
Powerstock, Dorset
Lurgashall, Sussex
Solva, Pembrokeshire
Orford, Suffolk
Helford, Cornwall
Southrop, Gloucestershire
Iford, Wiltshire
Burnham Market, Norfolk
Hambleton, Rutland
Kinsale, County Cork
Portree, Isle of Skye
Alnmouth, Northumberland
Hutton le Hole, North Yorkshire