Northumberland village ranked among the 20 most beautiful in the UK and Ireland

Looking from Church Hill across to Alnmouth. Picture by Jane Coltman

Alnmouth has been named among the 20 most beautiful villages in the UK and Ireland by Conde Nast Traveller.

Author Madeleine Silver writes: ‘A violent storm on Christmas Day in 1806 changed the course of the River Aln and marked the decline of Alnmouth as a busy port.

‘Today, the estuary weaves around the quiet village on the edge of the North Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘And striding out across the vast expanse of golden sand that surrounds it when the tide is out, with kite surfers dotted in the distance, you’ll wonder if you’ve landed it all to yourself.

‘Head west to Alnwick on the 1.5-mile Aln Valley Cycle Path and join the Harry Potter fans on their pilgrimage to Alnwick Castle, where the first two of JK Rowling’s books were filmed.’

Last year, Alnmouth was named among the best places to live by the Sunday Times.

The top 20:

Looking across the River Aln to Alnmouth.

South Pool, Devon

Cartmel, Cumbria

Portloe, Cornwall

Nether Compton, Dorset

Northumberland Street in Alnmouth.

Beaulieu, Hampshire

Ullapool, Ross and Cromarty

Mells, Somerset

Powerstock, Dorset

Lurgashall, Sussex

Solva, Pembrokeshire

Orford, Suffolk

Helford, Cornwall

Southrop, Gloucestershire

Iford, Wiltshire

Burnham Market, Norfolk

Hambleton, Rutland

Kinsale, County Cork

Portree, Isle of Skye

Alnmouth, Northumberland

Hutton le Hole, North Yorkshire

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.