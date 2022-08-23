Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are numerous road closures across the county this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to continue for several days:

• A1, until 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound. Highfields to Scottish border, contraflow, traffic signals and lane closures with speed restrictions, 24-hour lane closures when contraflow no in operation and 24-hour layby closures for resurfacing works.

• A1, until 4pm on August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Low Espley, carriageway closure and Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Highways England;

• A1, until 3.30pm on August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Alnwick to West Cawledge, Lane closure for horticultural work;

• A1, until 6am on September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to West Cawledge Park, Lane closure for horticultural works;

• A1, until 6am on August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Shotton to Stannington, Lane closure for vehicle safety fence repair.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8am August 30 to 6pm September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, West Mains, traffic signals for event;

• A69, from 9am August 30 to 4pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Warden / Two mile cottages, junction to Acomb, junction – lane closures to carry out routine maintenance safely;

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wooler to Scremerston Roundabout, two-way signals for inspection/survey;

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to Newton on the Moor, lane closure for drainage works;

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Anick Grange to Acomb - W/B slow lane closure to carry out routine maintenance;

• A69, from 9am September 5 to 4pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Anick to Stagshaw, near Corbridge – slow lane closures to carry out routine maintenance safely;

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, West Cawledge to Denwick, Lane closures for drainage works;

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington Interchange to Clifton, Lane closure for drainage works.