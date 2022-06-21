And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, is as follows:

• A1, until 3.30pm on August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works;

Roads are closed around the county to enable vital works to take place.

• A1, until 6am on December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route for local authority works off network;

• A1, until 6am on June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wooler to Scremerston Roundabout, two-way signals for inspection/survey;

• A1, until 6am on June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Moussen, traffic signals for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seven mile bridge to Stannington, Lane closure for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington Interchange to Clifton, Lane closure for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Warreners to Clifton, Lane closure for horticultural works;

• A1, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington Interchange to Clifton, Lane closure for horticultural works.