Northumberland home to nearly 300 asylum seekers

Asylum seeker figures

As the UK prepares to welcome more people fleeing the war in Ukraine, Home Office data shows the county was home to 297 asylum seekers – people seeking sanctuary while applying for the right to be recognised as a refugee – in December.

The Government has launched a new sponsorship scheme – with people, charities and businesses providing a safe space for Ukrainians who do not have family ties in the UK.

The figures also show that last year, asylum applications in the UK increased by 63% to 48,540 – the highest number in almost two decades.

While awaiting a decision, asylum seekers are unable to work but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what is known as Section 95 support.

Around 54,700 asylum seekers in the UK were receiving Section 95 support at the end of last year, including 281 in Northumberland.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council called on the Government to tackle a rise in people waiting over six months for a decision on their status, adding: “The UK must have an asylum system that is fair, humane, orderly and processes claims in an efficient and timely manner.