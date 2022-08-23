Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warkworth Harbour Commissioners secured a £1,000 grant to improve cycling storage thanks to Northumberland County Council’s Big Northumberland Gear Change and Visit Northumberland.

Angela Woodburn, commercial manager at Warkworth Harbour Commissioners, who cycles to work herself, said: “At Warkworth Harbour Commissioners we aim to develop an environmentally sustainable harbour. We originally had no specific facilities for cyclists and so they tended to lock their bikes to railings and other fixed posts which is not ideal.

“Collectively the Old Boathouse, Fish Shack, Old Customs House Cafe, Harbour Guesthouse, retail units and beach huts on the Little Shore attract a number of customers, both locals and visitors to Amble, as well as employees who cycle to work.

Angela Woodburn, Cllr Jeff Watson and Paul Morrison of Warkworth Harbour Commissioners with Cllr John Riddle.

“We’re delighted to now have installed two brand new bike racks on the harbour which have already been well used. It is important to all of us to have a safe place where both customers and staff can store their bikes while eating, drinking, shopping and working. Ultimately, we want to support our tenants to develop their businesses and encourage sustainable travel amongst their customers and staff.”

The £20,000 fund has now closed, with funds allocated.

Edward Clark, senior transport officer at Northumberland County Council, said: “Encouraging sustainable travel with businesses and visitors is vital and it’s brilliant news that Amble’s harbour is benefiting from specific facilities for cyclists both visiting and cycling to work.

"I’d like to thank all of the businesses who applied for grants from across the county to improve their cycle provision.”

Cllr John Riddle, chairman of the cycling and walking board and cabinet member with responsibility for local services, added: “We are acutely aware that there are many businesses which have existing sustainable travel schemes for staff or want to bolster their offering to visitors and those who enjoy exploring the county on foot or bike.