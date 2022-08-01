New Corfu finds from villa specialist for an late august or autumn getaway

2. Villa Filio

A new addition located in a rural-feeling spot amongst olive trees, yet with superb sea views from the pool and terraces and just a 15-minute walk (1.5km) to two coastal towns. Well thought out, the open living and dining space is bright, fresh and welcoming with doors leading to pool/dining terrace that takes in the gorgeous sea views. Each bedroom has its own contemporary-styled en-suite shower room with the option to have a double or twin configuration in one of the bedrooms. This gives families, sharing couples or groups of mixed age the option to choose what suits them best. In walking distance, the local coastal towns of Acharavi and Roda both have their own beach with plenty of bars, restaurants and shops – or a short drive further there’s a swathe of Blue Flag options. The price for a one week stay starts from £2152 in August, while a week in May 2023 starts from £826. https://www.vintagetravel.co.uk/villas/villas-in-greece1/filio/

Photo: Contributed