Council leaders have given their backing to an ambitious strategy to open a string of new rail lines by 2035, cut air pollution, and give a gigantic boost to the North East economy.

The first North East Rail and Metro Strategy includes plans to reopen the disused Leamside railway line and extend the Tyne and Wear Metro to new areas, including Washington and the Silverlink.

But decision-makers were warned that some “quick wins” would be needed to give the blueprint credibility.

Dave Shaw has suggested the introduction of a new local train service on the East Coast Main Line north of Newcastle.

Dave Shaw, of the South East Northumberland Rail User Group and Rail Future, told a meeting of the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC) that the project could be labelled a “waste of time” if passengers did not see improvements within a few years.

Mr Shaw suggested the introduction of a new local train service on the East Coast Main Line north of Newcastle. He said the measure would help to tackle congestion problems in places like Seahouses along the Northumberland coast, give better access to shops in Cramlington and the hospital, and open up a much wider array of job opportunities for Northumberland residents.

He added: “Adding a station at Belford would be a plus, but much of the infrastructure required for such a local service is already in place.”

Mr Shaw, who also represents the Railfuture campaign group, also listed the introduction of a fast train service between Newcastle and Teesside via the Stillington line, currently reserved for freight services, as another idea that could bring early success.

A reopening of the Stillington line to passenger trains is one of eight extension projects listed in the blueprint document, the combined cost of opening which would be around £2.5bn.