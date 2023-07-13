Matfen Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Estate, now owned by Walwick Estate Group, was closed for six months over the winter.

The works have seen the Great Hall at the Grade II-listed stately home restored, while a stunning new airy bar with mezzanine has been created, as well as a The Cloisters Restaurant and Bar and state-of-the-art kitchen.

Matfen Hall’s head of commercial development, James O’Donnell, said the significant refurbishment was about maximising what space already existed and adding and replicating the historic beauty to previously unused areas.

The Grand Hall.

Walwick Estate Group – which also owns Walwick Hall near Hexham, as well as the Chesters Stables luxury suites – bought the property from the Blackett family several years ago and focused on a significant investment programme to ensure it provided the very best quality of experience for visitors.

The group has made tasteful changes across the hotel, leisure and golf facilities.

James added: "It’s been no small undertaking. We are delighted to get back to looking after people, giving them a taste of real luxury.”

Of all the stately home’s spaces that exude ‘real luxury’, the suites and bedrooms particularly stand out. Their tasteful restoration, refurbishment and attention to detail create the most exquisite and opulent surroundings.

Matfen Hall.

The views are also impressive, looking out onto the 300-acre parkland and the manicured lawns of Le Jardin Hollandaise.

The highest level of comfort has been crucial to the upgrade with Hypnos Lansdowne Cashmere emperor beds. Roll-top bath, walk-in showers and underfloor heating complement the experience, all accessorised with Carrara marble.

An added layer of luxury is offered by the relaxing seating areas, with furnishings provided by local craftsmen.

Extensive work has also led to additional refinements to the spa and wellness area.

Recently Matfen Hall was named in the top 10 UK wellness retreats. Key features of this place of serenity and wellbeing include Germaine de Capuccini and Natura Bissé rituals, in addition to five treatment rooms, an eight-bed relaxation room, an aromatherapy suite, sauna and an impressive 15-metre pavilion pool.

Earlier this year Nathan White was appointed general manager.

He said: “I am thrilled to have joined Matfen Hall at such an exciting time in its history. Following this considerable financial investment in the property we are excited to be giving the North East a luxury resort that will also gain national attention.”

Matfen Hall reopened on Good Friday this year after what had been ongoing refurbishment, with work taking place across several lockdown periods.

The building that houses Matfen Hall was previously owned by the Blackett family since the 1830s, and former owner Sir Hugh, the great-great-great grandson of the man who built the Hall, inherited the property and estate in 1968. In 1999, he spearheaded a project to open a 31-bedroom hotel.