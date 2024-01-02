Matfen Hall hotel in Northumberland helping to wash away the January blues
If you’re considering a relaxing retreat, Matfen Hall can offer a comforting Retreat Day which features a luxurious face or body treatment by Germaine De Capuccini or Natura Bissé, Lunch or Afternoon Tea in the Lounge of The Retreat and full use of the pool and experience areas.
If you want to treat someone to a golfing experience that they won’t forget or an opportunity to sample the state of the art driving range, then again Matfen Hall has it down to a tee. Enjoy the 1000 balls at the driving range or the Perfect Swing package, the Perfect Swing includes 9 holes of golf on the par-three course and 50 balls at The Range.
In the mood for something more sophisticated? Why not treat someone to a delightful afternoon of luxury. The Classic Afternoon Tea has the timeless combination of sweet and savoury treats. The pastry team at Matfen Hall offers a classic combination of finger sandwiches, homemade scones, and sweet pastries.
Are you thinking of having a weekend away but you are looking to get the best deal, Matfen Hall provides an Advance Purchase Rate. So the earlier you book, the more you save, allowing you to enjoy up to 20% off your stay if you book 61-90 days in advance. The offer includes a complimentary drink served upon arrival, luxury overnight accommodation, complimentary access to The Retreat, Penhaligon’s of London toiletries and the À la carte breakfast the following morning.