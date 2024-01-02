Matfen Hall, a luxury hotel and country estate nestled in picturesque Northumberland, has a host of ideas to help wash away the January blues.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you’re considering a relaxing retreat, Matfen Hall can offer a comforting Retreat Day which features a luxurious face or body treatment by Germaine De Capuccini or Natura Bissé, Lunch or Afternoon Tea in the Lounge of The Retreat and full use of the pool and experience areas.

If you want to treat someone to a golfing experience that they won’t forget or an opportunity to sample the state of the art driving range, then again Matfen Hall has it down to a tee. Enjoy the 1000 balls at the driving range or the Perfect Swing package, the Perfect Swing includes 9 holes of golf on the par-three course and 50 balls at The Range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the mood for something more sophisticated? Why not treat someone to a delightful afternoon of luxury. The Classic Afternoon Tea has the timeless combination of sweet and savoury treats. The pastry team at Matfen Hall offers a classic combination of finger sandwiches, homemade scones, and sweet pastries.

Matfen Hall.