Gusts are predicted to top 60 miles per hour up and down the North East coast, where an Amber weather warning is in place from Berwick down to the Durham Coast and as far south as Peterlee.

A Yellow warning has been issued for Hartlepool, stretching beyond Middlesbrough to Scarborough.

A regional forecast from the Met Office has warned households and travellers to expect the worst of the weather across the Pennines, where rain is also expected.

Berwick is expected to see gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour throughout the day, rising to more than 50 miles per hour in Alnwick and Morpeth.

LNER has confirmed delays on the East Coast Mainline due to the “severe weather” and blocked lines between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, while the Tyne and Wear Metro has been suspended by operator Nexus, with passengers advised to make alternative arrangements.

In coastal areas, wind speeds are due to peak at about lunchtime, but will remain high through the night, before easing off into Sunday.

The low pressure system has been named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

East Coast Main Line Train Pic Lisa Ferguson 21/02/2018 East Coast Train Line - Virgin and Cross Country Trains

Denmark is in line for the brunt of the weather, but Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England are in its path as it makes its way to Scandinavia.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday.

“For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground in the north.

“The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”