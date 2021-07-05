Budget airline Vueling launches Newcastle to Barcelona flights from only £21.99

The airport has welcomed the low cost airline, which is based in Barcelona and it is now operating twice-weekly flights to the Catalonian city.

The flights in both directions are on Wednesdays and Sundays and take-off times are in the afternoon, with the first flights having been operated from the airport over the weekend.

Vueling, which is part of the Anglo-Spanish aviation giant IAG Group, has announced one-way fares from just £21.99 throughout July to October, 2021. The last currently scheduled return flight will fly from the region on Sunday. October 24.

Budget airline Vueling is offering one-way flights to Barcelona from as little as £21.99.

The flight from the North East to Barcelona takes a little over two and a half hours. As flights are operating on Wednesdays and Sundays, passengers have a choice between a shorter city break or a longer stay.

Temperatures in North East Spain in October are expected to reach around 23°C, which will have an appeal to holidaymakers in the region as the British winter approaches.

Leon McQuaid, head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport, said: “It was fantastic to see Vueling at the airport this weekend and to see the return of direct services to Barcelona.

“There has been an excellent response from the North East public for the new route and I am sure as international travel recovers this will only get stronger.

“Barcelona is one of the world’s best city break destinations and a route that our passengers have been asking to be reinstated.

"The confidence Vueling has shown in the region during such a difficult time is tremendous. Part of the IAG Group, they are an award-winning airline serving over 100 destinations across Europe and worldwide.

“As international travel recovers we look forward to developing a long standing relationship with the team.”

Barcelona is one of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations offering a mix of art, architecture and beaches. Big attractions include La Rambla, the Sagrada Família church, museums and the Nou Camp Stadium.

Flights are available to book from now at local travel agents, or on Vueling’s website.