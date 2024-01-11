Travel in 2024 set to be like no other, as one third of dog owners plan on taking their four-legged best friend with them on holiday.

Holiday letting agents Canine Cottages, a company dedicated to dog-tastic vacations, have revealed the top 10 dog-friendly destinations in conjunction with their first travel trends research, which revealed that Northumberland had three of the best staycation areas in the UK.

The travel trends report saw dog-friendly bookings rise by 36% (YoY) in 2023 and that 75% of dog owners are planning to take their beloved pooch on holiday with them in 2024.

Canine Cottages conducted the Dog-Friendly Travel Report in September 2023 and compiled the top 10 destinations list based on the number of bookings for 2023 and 2024 that include at least one dog. The report combined internal booking data with an external survey of 2,500 UK dog owners.

Northumberland locations considered top dog friendly staycation destinations

The full list includes popular destinations in Cornwall, Devon Cumbria, Pembrokeshire and Suffolk but Northumberland is the only county to have three places make the list. Those destinations are Alnwick at fourth, Seahouses at eighth and Beadnell at 10th.

Canine Cottages give Alnwick praise in their review of the top five destinations, calling it a “beautiful historical town with plenty to see and do” and recognise it for having one of the “most picturesque areas of countryside in the UK”.