The seaside station of Alnmouth for Alnwick ranked fifth, with Berwick in 10th spot.

Elsewhere, London ranked top, Newcastle came seventh and Durham eighth.

The survey, which also found memory making experiences and leisure trips are important for nine out ten families, was conducted by Mumsnet after LNER commissioned the research.

An LNER Azuma train travelling past Holy Island.

The research showed that coastal escapes are the kind of trips families are most likely to consider with 82 per cent preferring a seaside trip.

Three quarters wanted to visit organised attractions, while 63 per cent chose areas of outstanding natural beauty.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: "At LNER we've been welcoming more people back to travel with us faster than any other train company in Britain.

"We want to help even more people take advantage of ways to save money for a great value getaway.

The East Coast Main Line passes close to several beaches.

"From booking direct to enjoying some of the many free experiences and attractions at the fantastic selection of destinations we serve, there's many ways people can save money and have a low-cost, highly memorable trip away."

Justine Roberts, CEO and founder of Mumsnet, added: "We know from Mumsnet users that spending quality time together is one of the most important elements of family life.

"With the cost of living rising and parents therefore budgeting harder, getting the best value for money possible will be more important than ever for those considering a family day out."

Top ten destinations: London, York, Edinburgh, Harrogate, Alnmouth, Leeds, Newcastle, Durham, Lincoln, Berwick.