Harrison and Hetherington held its annual Show and Sale of Store Cattle at Wooler for The Robin Scott Trophy.

Topping the day’s trade was a fabulous Limousin steer from RA Cadzow, Inland Pasture, at £1,340. Pence per kilo was obtained by E Carse & Son, South Ord for their Champion Limousin heifer, realising 292.7p or £1,200.

The judge Nigel Leighton, Goole, is pictured left presenting The Robin Scott Trophy to Aydon Carse, South Ord.