Till Valley, Archaeological Soc.

On Saturday, December 9 TillVAS is holding a coffee morning and exhibition in Crookham Village Hall, from 10am to noon.

This is an opportunity to see some of the vast amount of information we have collected for our Heritage Lottery sponsored Village Atlas of Branxton and Crookham.

There will be old maps, photographs and information about the area. You can also see some of the artefacts from the Mardon Dig, including photographs, Iron Age pottery, stone tools and flints. Unfortunately, the wood, bones, turf and soil samples have gone for analysis and carbon dating so won’t be available.

There will be coffee and a raffle. Any donations will go towards the considerable cost of carbon dating and analysis of finds from the dig.

We will be holding a similar exhibition at Branxton Village Hall on Saturday, February 10, from 11am to 2pm.

The TillVAS annual New Year’s Day walk will be led by archaeologist and historian John Nolan. We will be walking in the Cheviots in an area yet to be decided.

The walk is open to all, but booking is necessary. There will be some gradients and warm, waterproof clothing and boots or wellingtons are essential. A packed lunch will also be required. Further information will be available on our website. Contact secretary Maureen Charlton on 01668 216091.