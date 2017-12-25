Thropton WI, Meeting

Thropton WI’s final meeting of 2017 proved to be a delightful evening.

A very short business meeting was followed by an harmonious half-hour of harp music from Northumbria Harps.

This group of six Clarsach playing ladies provided us with a most enjoyable interlude at our Christmas meeting. We would be more than happy to have them entertain us again.

Our festive pooled supper was next on the agenda and our members had excelled themselves with their delicious contributions.

Our annual free raffle was as popular as ever and, in these troubled times, it was a joy to see so many smiling faces as the evening progressed.

Our first meeting of 2018, featuring the Rothbury bells, will be on January 3, at 7pm. New members are always warmly welcomed.