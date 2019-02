Steve Hall sent in the above picture from his aunt who currently lives in Par, Cornwall. Winifred Cleverly, nee Hall, lived in Swansfield Park Road prior to her moving to Cornwall.

She is now 83 and attended the Borough School. Winifred is sitting fourth from right on the bottom row. Her friend Eva Holland is fifth from right. Can you name any of the other pupils? If so, email northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk