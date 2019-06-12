Auction houses

These properties are all up for auction in Northumberland right now

If you’re looking for a house in the Northumberland area, either as a family home or as an investment, then buying an auction property could be suitable for you.

These 5 properties are all for sale in Northumberland via auction right now.

Three storey property. Retail ground and first floors. Three bedroom flat second floor. Off street parking . For sale by Auction at the Grand Hotel, Gosforth Park, on Thursday 27 June. Property agent: Rook Matthews Sayer

1. House for sale - Fenkle Street and Paikes Street, Alnwick - Guide price of 149,950

This semi-detached bungalow has two/three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and gardens to front and side. Off road parking. Property agent: Mike Rogerson

2. 2 bedroom bungalow - Dairy Cottage, Felton, Northumberland - Guide price of 199,950

For sale by public auction on 20 June 2019, 12pm. This property is situated on a residential road, close to local shops and amenities. Transport links are provided Pegswood rail station. Property agent: Auction House

3. 2 bedroom flat - Juliet Street, Ashington, Northumberland - Guide price of 16,000

To be sold via online auction. The property has undergone modernisation. Externally, the property has a large garden to the front and an enclosed yard to the rear. Property agent: Pattinson

4. 2 bedroom flat - Dalton Avenue, Lynemouth, Northumberland - Guide price of 45,000

