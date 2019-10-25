These giant 6-litre bottles of prosecco are coming back to Aldi for Christmas

Think this giant bottle of Prosecco will do you for your next party? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bringing back their mammoth Methuselah bottle of Prosecco for a limited time, Aldi has your Christmas party sorted.

The Methuselah bottle?

The Methuselah bottle holds an incredible six litres of Prosecco - that’s the equivalent of eight regular sized bottles of Prosecco.

With Prosecco usually poured in 125ml measures, this means that you’ll be able to get a whopping 48 glasses of bubbly out of the giant bottle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi says that the fizz inside is “light, fun and frothy - with notes of parma violets, ripe pear and papaya”.

If a six-litre undertaking might be too much for your party, you can alternatively opt for the Jeroboam bottle from Aldi, which is half the size at three litres.

How much does it cost?

Bubbly lovers can buy the bottle from the supermarket’s online wine store from next Friday (1 November).

The bottle is priced at £99.99. When it when on sale last year, it was sold out within a day, so you’d better be quick.

The huge bottle is limited to one per customer.

How to pop the cork and chill the giant bottle

Most of us aren’t accustomed to wrangling a giant bottle of fizz, so Aldi has put together some tips and tricks to get the most out of the Methuselah bottle.

Chilling the six-litre bottle might prove tricky - unless it’s completely empty, the chances are it’s not fitting in a regular fridge.

Sam Caporn, Aldi’s wine expert, says: “I’d recommend chilling your Methuselah in a large bucket filled with ice, or leaving it outside if it’s nice and cold.”

Popping the cork on a regular bottle of Prosecco can go awry, so it’s important you know what you’re doing with the Methuselah bottle.

Capron says: “For this larger bottle, I’d say this is definitely a two-man job.”

She recommends following these steps:

- Remove the muzzle, making sure you keep hold of the cork at all times to avoid any accidents

- One person should hold onto the base of the bottle while the other can focus on the neck

- Pointing away from people, twist the bottle (not the cork) until the cork gently loosens

Pouring the Prosecco is also a two person job - similarly to popping the cork, one person will need to hold the base and the other will need to guide the neck to get a perfect pour.