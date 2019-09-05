Popular baby names for girls in the North East

These are the top 10 most popular baby names for girls born in the North East

Like everything else, baby names come in and out of fashion as time goes by.

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 06:00

Using recently-released government statistics, these are the top ten most popular names chosen for baby girls born in the North East in 2018.

1. Olivia

Perhaps inspired by Olivia Coleman's launch into the world of Hollywood, Olivia was the most popular baby name in the North East last year.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Amelia

The given name of the world's most famous female pilot, Amelia ranked as the second most popular baby name in the region last year.

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ava

Once an old fashioned name, Ava is making a comeback in the North East, with 175 babies given the name in 2018.

Photo: Svenska Dagbladet via IMS Vintage Photos

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Isla

In spite of being Scottish in origin, Isla was the fourth most popular girl's name in 2018 for the North East.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3