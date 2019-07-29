NE67, covering Chathill, Beadnell, has one of the highest scores for NE postcodes at 42. House prices here are expected to keep rising in the coming months.

These are the 13 Northumberland areas most likely to see house prices rise

According to the UK's oldest consumer advice group for home sellers, these are the areas in Northumberland most and least likely to see house prices rise in the next few months.

By Sarah Wilson
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 06:00

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the postcodes in Northumberland that are expected to see house prices rise in the coming months. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.

Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order from the highest scores on PropCast to the lowest. To check your postcode, visit www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast.

1. NE45

Houses in the NE45 postcode have been quick to sell as of late, and the market is expected to continue heating up.

2. NE19

Though homes in the NE19 postcode have been slow to sell recently, The Advisory predicts that prices will rise in the coming months - good news for sellers.

3. NE49

Covering the Haltwhistle area, houses in the NE49 postcode have been slow to sell in recent months, but the market is expected to heat up.

4. NE42

The NE42 postcode nearby is given a “cold” rating of 33 by The Advisory. However, house prices are expecting to rise here in the coming months.

