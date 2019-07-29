These are the 13 Northumberland areas most likely to see house prices rise
According to the UK's oldest consumer advice group for home sellers, these are the areas in Northumberland most and least likely to see house prices rise in the next few months.
By Sarah Wilson
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 06:00
TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the postcodes in Northumberland that are expected to see house prices rise in the coming months. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.
Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order from the highest scores on PropCast to the lowest. To check your postcode, visit www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast.