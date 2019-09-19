The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Northumberland restaurants and takeaways

These are the 22 Northumberland restaurants and takeaways with 0 and 1 star food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Northumberland restaurants and takeaways.

By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 16:22 pm
These 22 Northumberland establishments have been awarded zero and one star food hygiene ratings from inspections in 2018 and 2019. A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary". If you are heading out for a meal, or planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.

1. Pizza Bella

36 Albert Street, Amble, NE65 0LU. Rated 0 on 27-Jun-2019

2. Bay Leaf Restaurant

Front Street, Klondyke, Cramlington, NE23 6RF. Rated 1 on 17-Jul-2019

3. Corbridge Sandwich Bar

Middle Street, Corbridge, NE45 5AT. Rated 1 on 14-Sep-2018

4. Corbridge Tandoori

8 Market Place, Corbridge, NE45 5AW. Rated 1 on 21-Mar-2019

