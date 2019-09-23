The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Northumberland takeaways

These are the 16 cleanest pizza and Indian takeaways in Northumberland

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Northumberland takeaways.

These 16 Northumberland establishments have been awarded five star food hygiene ratings from inspections in 2019, meaning "hygiene standards are very good." If you are planning on ordering in, these pizza and Indian food outlets are rated as the cleanest in Northumberland.

1. Best Pizza Express

22 Marlow Street, Blyth, NE24 2RQ. Rated 5 on 27-Jun-2019

2. Bombay Nights

46 Front Street East, Bedlington, NE22 5AB. Rated 5 on 14-Aug-2019

3. Cindy & Millies Takeaway

24 Market Place, Wooler, NE71 6LE. Rated 5 on 5-Feb-2019

4. Delaval Tandoori

24 Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval, NE25 0DU. Rated 5 on 8-Jan-2019

