Houses

These 9 North East properties are for sale for £1,000,000 or over

If you’re searching for a new, luxurious property - and have a spare million pounds in the bank - then these houses might be up your street.

These 9 North East properties all cost £1,000,000 or over, as advertised on the Rightmove website.

1. 5 bedroom detached house, Herrington - 1,250,000

2. 6 bedroom detached house , Houghton Le Spring - Offers Over 1,000,000

3. 9 bedroom detached house, Houghton Le Spring - Guide price of 1,395,000

4. 5 bedroom detached house, Houghton Le Spring - Offers over 1,000,000

