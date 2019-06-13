Food hygiene

These 10 restaurants in Northumberland all have one-star food hygiene ratings

These 10 restaurants in Northumberland have all been given one-star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).    

This means that major improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

8 Northumberland Street Alnmouth Northumberland, NE66 2RS. Rated 1 on 24 April 2019

1. The Spice Galleon

8 Northumberland Street Alnmouth Northumberland, NE66 2RS. Rated 1 on 24 April 2019
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
8 Market Place Corbridge Northumberland, NE45 5AW. Rated 1 on 21 March 2019.

2. Corbridge Tandoori

8 Market Place Corbridge Northumberland, NE45 5AW. Rated 1 on 21 March 2019.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
40 Main Street North Sunderland Northumberland, NE68 7RQ. Rated 1 on 18 February 2019

3. Indian Brasserie

40 Main Street North Sunderland Northumberland, NE68 7RQ. Rated 1 on 18 February 2019
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
15-17 Merton Road Ponteland Northumberland, NE20 9PY. Rated 1 on 20 March 2019

4. Mogul Raj Tandoori

15-17 Merton Road Ponteland Northumberland, NE20 9PY. Rated 1 on 20 March 2019
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2