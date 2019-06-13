These 10 restaurants in Northumberland all have one-star food hygiene ratings
These 10 restaurants in Northumberland have all been given one-star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
This means that major improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.
1. The Spice Galleon
8 Northumberland Street Alnmouth Northumberland, NE66 2RS. Rated 1 on 24 April 2019
2. Corbridge Tandoori
8 Market Place Corbridge Northumberland, NE45 5AW. Rated 1 on 21 March 2019.
3. Indian Brasserie
40 Main Street North Sunderland Northumberland, NE68 7RQ. Rated 1 on 18 February 2019
4. Mogul Raj Tandoori
15-17 Merton Road Ponteland Northumberland, NE20 9PY. Rated 1 on 20 March 2019
