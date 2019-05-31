There is gold in that there photo!

A spectacular rainbow arching over Seahouses RNLI lifeboat Grace Darling took gold position in our reader picture of the week competition.

Karolina Tola Isakiewicz’s lovely harbour scene was top of the Facebook polls, with 363 likes.

SECOND: A beautiful evening at Amble by Ryan Stalker. 342 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was a shot of evening light in Amble, by Ryan Stalker (342 likes); Lyn Douglas’ panorama of Alnmouth was third (320 likes); and Richard Laidler’s photo of poppies, also at Alnmouth, was fourth (226 likes).

THIRD: Alnmouth in a blaze of glory, by Lyn Douglas. Brilliant! 320 Facebook likes