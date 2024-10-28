Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Successful local author, L.J Ross – renowned for her novels inspired by Northumbrian landscapes, has announced a new concept of ‘readeasy’ events.

Trialing secret locations around the north east, the author will be hosting a series of pop-up, ‘readeasy’ events whereby small groups of book lovers can meet to read, chat and enjoy food and drinks.

L.J Ross took to Instagram to announce the idea: “Ever wanted to be amongst a small group of book lovers, where you can sit and read or chat about your favourite characters with like-minded people while quaffing cocktails or coffee, tea and cakes, stotties or whatever else may be on the menu?"

She elaborated: “Soon, I’ll be opening up registration for a series of brand new pop-up, in-person events, all to be held at top secret “readeasy” locations, just like the old fashioned speakeasy…except, with books!”

LJ Ross, best-selling author.

"To begin with, I’ll trial a number of locations around the north east of England but will travel further afield if people find they love it!”

This comes after the announcement of her latest book - number 22 of her popular DCI Ryan series, ‘Poison Garden’, which is set to be released in print on November 4th.

Becoming a multi-million bestselling author after finding success in 2015 with her debut novel, ‘Holy Island’, the Ponteland-born writer has continued to use iconic Northumberland locations as the settings for her novels, accrediting the beautiful landscapes as the inspiration behind her stories.

For more information and to be the first to hear about the upcoming events, you can sign up to the L.J Ross book club at: https://ljrossauthor.com/