The legend of The Dirty Bottles, and the ghost of the cursed landlord, gives this popular Alnwick pub its reputation as the most haunted in Northumberland.

Enough to scare off any pub-goer, the locally owned free-house was previously known as ‘Ye Old Cross’, before gaining it’s current name as it became widely known due to local folklore for ‘the legend of the dirty bottles’.

Two centuries ago, in 1725, legend has it that the landlord of the pub instantly dropped dead after moving two bottles in the window.

His widow swore that the bottles held a death-curse, and anybody else who touches them would face the same fate – so as a precaution, the bottles have been safely placed between a pane of glass and out of reach in the window ever since.

The Interior of The Dirty Bottles Inn, Alnwick

Dating back to the 1600s, it’s unsurprising that a pub with such rich history and a dark tale behind it has been a common spot for reported ghost sightings and paranormal experiences.

Now, not only do people flock to The Dirty Bottles for its great selection of ales, home-cooked food (and spirits), the venue has become a huge tourist attraction for thrill-seekers and Halloween fanatics too.

On the reality behind the hauntings, owner, Mark Jones, revealed: “Of course I believe in the legend, we have had ghost hunters visit us who have confirmed sightings.

“Customers staying in the hotel have reported in the guest book on several occasions of torches flashing, feelings of being possessed, objects flying across the room and even of a highland man standing at the bottom of their bed, who we assume to be the ghost of the cursed inn-keeper.”

The outside of The Dirty Bottles Inn, Alnwick.

Expanding on the history, Mark said: “I even knew the girl whose mother used to own the pub back in the 80s.”

“They lived in the building, and she swore to have seen a male figure in the corner of her room every night despite only living as the two of them.”

The Dirty Bottles can be found on Narrowgate, Alnwick and is open seven days a week – if you dare to visit.

For more information, please go to: https://www.thedirtybottles.co.uk/