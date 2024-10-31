Multi-award winning UK jive band, The Jive Aces, are performing at Alnwick Playhouse as part of their nationwide tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside originals from their brand-new album, "Keeping The Show On The Road".

The Jive Aces’ talent has been recognised by both audiences and fellow musicians as they’ve shared the stage with musical greats such as; Van Morrison, Jamie Cullum, Toto, Status Quo and Isaac Hayes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their high-energy performances have also entertained celebrities like John Travolta, Tom Hardy, and HM The Queen.

The Jive Aces, UK multi-award winning jive band. Picture: Bryon Turner

Their latest album, released in July on CD, Vinyl and all major streaming platforms, is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.

The band will arrive at Alnwick Playhouse on November 29, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

For ticket information, please visit https://jiveaces.org/