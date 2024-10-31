The Jive Aces: Multi-award winning jive band come to Alnwick Playhouse

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 31st Oct 2024, 16:17 BST
Multi-award winning UK jive band, The Jive Aces, are performing at Alnwick Playhouse as part of their nationwide tour.

The tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside originals from their brand-new album, "Keeping The Show On The Road".

The Jive Aces’ talent has been recognised by both audiences and fellow musicians as they’ve shared the stage with musical greats such as; Van Morrison, Jamie Cullum, Toto, Status Quo and Isaac Hayes.

Their high-energy performances have also entertained celebrities like John Travolta, Tom Hardy, and HM The Queen.

The Jive Aces, UK multi-award winning jive band. Picture: Bryon Turnerplaceholder image
The Jive Aces, UK multi-award winning jive band. Picture: Bryon Turner

Their latest album, released in July on CD, Vinyl and all major streaming platforms, is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.

The band will arrive at Alnwick Playhouse on November 29, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

For ticket information, please visit https://jiveaces.org/

