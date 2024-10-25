The Blyth Lightship welcomes musicians: Christina Alden and Alex Patterson
The tour, running from October all the way through to early December, will see the duo arriving at Blyth on November 11.
Proud to be previewing some brand-new material, they will be showcasing their original song writing and playing music from their forth-coming album, set to be released early 2025.
The set-list will include their latest single, ‘Safe Travels’ – which gained support from BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6, as well as a never performed track, ‘Winter Song’ – described as a love letter to the changing seasons and welcome home to a friend.
Christina and Alex have already written and self-released four albums, composed music for a BBC Radio 4 documentary series and had over a million streams on Spotify.
The concert at The Lightship will run from 7pm to 10.30pm.
To purchase your tickets, please visit: https://friendsoflv50.org.uk/event/music-night-christina-alden-alex-patterson-11-november-2024/
