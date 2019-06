Bamburgh was chosen as the best coastal location by a Which? survey but it is just one area of the 40 mile-long Northumberland coastline with great areas to explore that boast a good day out. Northumberland has an array of locations that are perfect for relaxing days out or taking part in fun sports.

1. Bamburgh Bamburgh Castle, the Grace Darling Museum and the Church of Saint Aidan Bamburgh can all be visited at the newly voted best coastal area in Britain. Thousands of people visit Bamburgh every year for a break away to see the sights. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Alnmouth Alnmouth is four miles away from Alnwick. It is known for having one of the earliest English golf courses, beach huts and villas. Travel on the X18 bus from Berwick via Alnwick and Amble to Newcastle or get the train to Alnwick station. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Beadnell Beadnell is about 4 miles south-east of Bamburgh. It is a fabulous location for water sports such as surfing, kite surfing, windsurfing, sailing and scuba diving and it has the only west-facing harbour on the east coast. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Blyth Blyth has a large stretch of sand surrounded by 20 brightly coloured beach huts which are all available to rent. It is also home to Blyth Battery, a coastal defence artillery battery built to protect the port in 1916 which is now a local heritage museum. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more