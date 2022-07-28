There is a small chance these upgrades could cause interference to TV reception if the signal is received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.

Problems include intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or a loss of TV signal.

But free support is available thanks to Restore TV, whose role is to ensure people can continue to enjoy free-to-view TV when mobile coverage is upgraded in their area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If viewers do experience interference caused by mobile network upgrades, free support is available from Restore TV.

It provides help to anyone experiencing interference to TV services and can offer additional support for people aged 75 years or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. We exist to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue.

"We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal. Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected. However, viewers with these services, who also watch free-to-view TV through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.

For residents in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV provides landlords or property managers with support to resolve the problem.