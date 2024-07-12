Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading digital lifestyle accessories brand, Trust Electronics Ltd, is pleased to unveil the latest addition to its gaming arsenal, the Trust GXT926 Redex II Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Designed to take the gaming experience to unprecedented heights, the Redex II combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable materials to offer gamers unparalleled performance and style. Compatible with Windows 10 and 11, the Redex II is the ultimate gaming companion for enthusiasts. The Trust GXT926 Redex II Wireless Gaming Mouse is available from Argos for £24.99.

For ultimate versatility the ergonomically designed Redex II allows users to choose between ultra-low latency wireless connectivity via the 2.4 GHz USB dongle, providing up to 65 hours of continuous use, or opt for the wired mode using the included 1.6m Play & Charge cable. With dual-mode connection, the Redex II ensures seamless gaming, whether its wireless freedom or the reliability of a wired connection.

Trust Gaming launches its Redex 2 wireless gaming mouse with fully adjustable RGB lighting for immersive and stylish gameplay.

Thanks to the Redex II's adjustable and highly accurate optical sensor gamers can make moves with confidence. With a DPI range of up to 10,000, this mouse is engineered to deliver precise movements, fast reactions, and consistent victories, ideal for intense matches and non-stop wins.

With customisable full 3-zone RGB lighting on the sides, scroll wheel, and logo, gamers can enjoy up to 16.8 million different colours for an immersive and visually stunning gaming experience. Additionally, the durable Kailh switches can endure up to 80 million clicks, ensuring the Redex II is not only here to play but also here to stay.

Crafted from 55% recycled plastics, gamers can make a conscious choice to reduce their environmental footprint without compromising on performance with the Redex II. It's a win-win situation for both gamers and the planet.

Package Contents

Wireless gaming mouse

USB-A to USB-C 1.6m charging and gaming cable

USB micro receiver

Manual