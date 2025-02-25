Broadband experts Alncom are hosting a series of community events across Northumberland in a bid to offer the public help understanding how full fibre broadband works and related technical questions.

The events start on Tuesday, February 25 at Norham Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

Follow up events take place at Newton on the Moor Village Hall on Thursday, February 27 from 2pm to 4pm, Alnwick Rugby Club on Tuesday, March 4 from 6pm to 8pm and at Thropton Village Hall on Monday, March 17.

Amber Asher of Alncom said; “Talking to the community as a whole, we realised that there was a need to offer help and advice about full fibre broadband and the impacts on households and their needs. We have already hosted some events, but want to make sure that as many people as possible are aware of the free advisory opportunities taking place around Northumberland.”

Additional events are set to take place in Longhorsley, date to be confirmed, and a Techy Pop-up Cafe at Stamfordham Village Hall on Saturday, March 8.

The scheme also involved Nicre, Community Action Northumberland and Age UK.