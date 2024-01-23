Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Northern Area Interclub Print Competition was hosted in Alnwick at the Mechanics Institute by Alnwick and District Camera Club with judge Stephen Fowler.

The competition was made up by two categories – mono and colour – both with close results. Four out of the five clubs scored over 100 in total for mono and three clubs scored over 100 for colour.

The final results saw Ashington take first place for the second year in a row with 214 points, then Alnwick in second place with 213 points, Morpeth in third with 202 points, Wooler in fourth with 198 points and last but not least was Blyth in fifth place with 187 points.

Laine Baker presenting the award to interclub winner Gordon Harthill.

Laine Baker, president of Alnwick and District Camera Club, presented the trophy to Gordon Harthill.