Laura Ashley true wireless stem style earbuds – available from VQ in six designs for £59.99.

If you’re searching for the perfect pair of wireless earbuds that not only look fantastic but sound amazing and loud, then look no further than the VQ Skylark True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring a hand-applied, stunning Laura Ashley designer finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The Skylark has an unmistakable song in flight and is one of the most celebrated birds. The Skylark has what is believed to be the loudest sound for TWS earbuds in the market – with deep, rich bass, defined mid-range, and crystal clear high-end, the Skylark is a must-have for all music lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility these wireless Bluetooth earbuds can pair with any iPhone, tablet, smartphone, or device. Quick and easy to pair in seconds and up to 10 meters transmission distance from your device. You will be instantly connected and tuned in to your favourite music, podcasts, or streams. The battery life is unfathomable for such a small device. So, whether you are out running, commuting to work, or simply wanting some private listening time, these are the perfect choice.

VQ’s ergonomic and lightweight designer case feels compact and smooth to the touch yet solid and strong protecting each earbud safely. The case automatically charges the earbuds when you close the lid, providing an all-in-one solution for powering on the move. A full charge to the earbuds will give you up to 10 hours of continuous playback time (music & talk), and 200 hours of standby time, and the charging case will give you a further 45 hours.

The built-in HD microphone provides crystal-clear calls, giving you hands-free connections and conversations at any time. Each earbud has been designed with comfort in mind, with 3x soft rubber interchangeable ear pieces that fit snuggly in your ears excellent for long-time usage. They are also Enhanced Noise Cancelling (ENC), perfect for uninterrupted listening.

They come in six delightful patterns so can easily match up with an outift too!

VQ also offer a vast array of other home appliances so take a look HERE