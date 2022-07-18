Connection speeds for people living in Cambois are now 20 times faster after they registered with the goverment’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

The £210m scheme aims to support rural communities such as Cambois with the cost of installing new gigabit-capable connections and is part of a wider £5bn Project Gigabit investment, the biggest broadband upgrade in the UK’s history.

The Gigabit Broadband Voucher scheme provides a grant of up to £1,500 for residents and up to £3,500 for businesses towards the cost of installing gigabit-capable broadband. It enables households and businesses to club together to increase the total subsidy of a project to cover most or all of the costs for installation to eligible areas.

Scores more residents in Cambois now have access to ultrafast fibre-optic broadband.

The faster broadband was installed by FACTCO. Its managing director, Lee Murphy, said: “We noticed improved connectivity needed a team of specialists to help bridge the digital gap between rural and urban areas. So, we evolved and we’re now working hard to support businesses and homes across the UK by connecting them to full fibre broadband. With our support, communities and businesses will now be able to enjoy what greater connectivity can do for them and their daily lives.”

The current average internet speed in Northumberland is just 57 Mbps, but in many areas it is even slower. The Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme enables registered residents to receive up to 1,000 Mbps, which means they can download TV shows in just three seconds and improve their upload and download speeds by ten times the current rate.

Cambois resident and pub owner Michael Hurbert said: “We tried to show some football games when the lockdown was starting to ease up, but our customers would get agitated with the blurry screens and constant buffering.

"The difference that this will make to our lives, our neighbours’ lives and how it will help my business flourish is going to be incredible. Thanks to this new scheme, we can’t wait to show the World Cup this winter.”

Led by community fibre lead for Northumberland, Janine Docherty, the project offers free gigabit broadband installation for residents and businesses. FACTCO then continues to support communities by offering affordable contracts, starting at just £24.99. The company also upholds a price promise and guarantees a no-price increase to customers for the duration of their fixed 12-36 month contracts.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, Cabinet Member responsible for iNorthumberland, said: "We are thrilled that our residents can now access better broadband. Connectivity is so important for both work and leisure, which has been exemplified by the pandemic. I would like to convey my thanks to FACTCO and Project Gigabit for all their hard work and I'm excited to see more locations benefiting from this new ultrafast broadband in the future."