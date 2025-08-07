EE is bringing 5G standalone to Blyth and Whitley Bay.

The nationwide rollout of EE’s new 5G standalone network is due to reach Blyth and Whitley Bay this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the end of August, EE’s 5G standalone network will be available to more than half of the UK population.

5G standalone is a new type of mobile connectivity, delivering smoother livestreaming, faster loading and upload speeds, better indoor connectivity, as well as improved video calls and mobile gaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The network has been built to deliver up to 100 times more capacity than 4G connectivity, making it significantly better at handling demands from lots of devices at once.

“Whether you are video calling from a crowded train station, livestreaming on social media from a sold-out concert, or simply staying in touch with your family and friends over the summer holidays, 5G standalone on EE makes your experience smoother, faster and more secure,” said Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group.

To access 5G standalone, customers will need to be in a location where 5G standalone is available, have a compatible device and an EE 5GSA-ready SIM card or eSIM as part of their monthly plan.