EE to bring 5G standalone mobile connectivity to Blyth and Whitley Bay
By the end of August, EE’s 5G standalone network will be available to more than half of the UK population.
5G standalone is a new type of mobile connectivity, delivering smoother livestreaming, faster loading and upload speeds, better indoor connectivity, as well as improved video calls and mobile gaming.
The network has been built to deliver up to 100 times more capacity than 4G connectivity, making it significantly better at handling demands from lots of devices at once.
“Whether you are video calling from a crowded train station, livestreaming on social media from a sold-out concert, or simply staying in touch with your family and friends over the summer holidays, 5G standalone on EE makes your experience smoother, faster and more secure,” said Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group.
To access 5G standalone, customers will need to be in a location where 5G standalone is available, have a compatible device and an EE 5GSA-ready SIM card or eSIM as part of their monthly plan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.