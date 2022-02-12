Wordle 238: What is today's Wordle? February 12 hints

The aim of the extremely simple puzzle is to find a five-letter word – only real words are allowed – in only six attempts.

If you guess a letter right and it’s in the correct spot, the square turns green. But if the guessed letter is correct but not in the right place, the square turns yellow.

Letters which are wrong turn grey.

Today's Wordle starts and ends with a vowel.

One crucial feature of Wordle is that you can only do one puzzle per day, so it’s not possible to overindulge and get bored with it.

You have probably seen people on Facebook or Twitter posting about how many moves they needed to guess today's word. But if you are still struggling to figure it out, here’s some hints to help you:

- It starts with the letter ‘U’

- It contains two vowels

- It’s another word for an extremist

- The fourth letter is ‘R’.

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who recently sold it to the New York Times for a reported $1 million.

He said the game, which has millions of players: "Has gotten bigger than I ever imagined. It has been incredible."