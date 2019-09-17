Take a look inside most expensive family home you can rent in Northumberland - a penthouse with sweeping sea views
Owning a home by overlooking the sea may be the dream for many of us, but seaside properties don't come cheap.
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 16:40 pm
If you have a big budget, you could be the lucky tenant of this stunning penthouse in Alnmouth, Northumberland which commands unrivalled views of the ocean. The lavish home is currently the most expensive to rent on the market (at the time of writing), but with three bedrooms, modern interiors and an idyllic location, it does ensure you will be living in the lap of luxury. Take a look inside to see what you could enjoy for £2,100 per month.