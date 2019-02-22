SURVEY RESULTS: Northumberland’s most popular places to visit
A competition entered by clients of luxury holiday cottage company, Coastal Retreats, has revealed what they consider to be the county's top visitor destinations. Fiona Mckeith, Coastal Retreats director, said: “It was a close-run contest, It may be England’s most northerly and least populated county, but once you have visited it, it certainly pulls you back time and time again. Many of our guests holiday with us every year as they say there is no other place like Northumberland. Whether it is the beaches, the castles, the people or the scenery, or a combination of all these factors, what we know for sure is that Northumberland is clearly a unique place to visit.”
As we reveal the top 5 Northumberland places, as voted by Coastal Retreats followers, let us know if you agree with them!
Holy Island, only accessible from the Northumberland mainland at low tide, took the top spot. Picture by Jane Coltman