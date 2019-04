Sandy Higson, aka The Mad Jam Woman, scooped a clutch of prizes at the 14th annual World’s Original Marmalade Awards.

She won two silvers for her Lemon and Lavender and Seville Orange with Ginger and Chilli.

Her Seville Orange and Black Rory Whisky picked up a bronze, while she got two commendations for her Lime with Hepple Gin and Percy Warmer marmalades.

Sandy, from Amble, has been making preserves for more than 20 years and said she was over the moon to win the awards.