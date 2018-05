We are still looking for more information about this image printed on our nostalgia page last week.

It show a coffee morning that took place in Alnwick in May 1988, but we don’t know why, where and what it was in aid of, or who is pictured.

If you can help, we would love to hear from you.

Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723 or you can email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk