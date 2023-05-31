Widdrington Lakes Holiday Park is being built by Park Holidays UK, which last year received the green light to create 275 static caravan pitches and 200 all-weather pitches for tourers and tents.

It has also obtained outline planning permission for 475 more bases for holiday homes and a cafe after acquiring the 300-plus acre site last year from Callaly Leisure.

Park Holidays already has 40 holiday sites across the UK, including The Links at Amble.

A Park Holidays resort.

The construction of Widdrington Lakes will be carried out in phases, with the first phase due to start in the next few weeks.

Facilities overlooking the lakes are due to be built this autumn, and the first guests are expected in 2024.

The larger of the two lakes is home to migratory birds every year, so Park Holiday UK is working with Northumberland Wildlife Trust to protect the habitats.

As well as the stunning scenery, holidaymakers will be able to enjoy a club, children’s play area and indoor swimming pool.

Tony Clish, director of Park Holidays UK.

Two and three bedroom holiday homes will have views over the water and will be developed as the park starts to grow.

To complete the development, the company is hoping to source local contractors and produce wherever possible, to deliver a maximum boost to the local economy.

Recruitment drives will also be launched for full time and seasonal staff, as both operational and management roles need to be filled.

Widdrington Lakes will also initially be run in conjunction with teams at The Links.

Tony Clish, director at the growing leisure business, said: “It’s very exciting, I’m a proud North Eastener now down south, so it’s great to be able to invest in an area I come from, and great we are converting what was a brownfield site into something which helps the local economy and helps tourism in the North East.

“It will take several years to develop, so we’re starting on the first phase very soon. Some finer details have to be worked out with the local authority, but the intention is to be open for the public from the spring of next year.

“It’s a great location because it’s very close to Druridge Bay, so it’s close to the coast but is also inland and very accessible to further up the coast, to Alnwick and the region as a whole.

