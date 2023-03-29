News you can trust since 1854
Warkworth, Seahouses and Beadnell named among the most popular staycation destinations for dog owners

Three Northumberland villages have been announced in the top 10 destinations for a staycation with your four-legged friends, according to cottages.com.

By Charlie Watson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:29 BST- 2 min read

The new data revealed that the majority of Brits are opting to visit the north of England rather than the south for staycations this year.

The data also showed that 41% of people holidaying with cottages.com are taking one or more pets with them, an increase of 9% compared to data from 2022.

Since the pandemic, the nation has become even bigger dog-lovers than they were already. As a result of this surge in dog owners, there’s little surprise to learn that increasingly more Brits have been opting to get away from it all with their four-legged members of the family.

Beadnell was ranked as the tenth most popular destination for dog owners.
Northumberland is proving to be a hotspot for staycations, with Warkworth being the fifth most popular location, Seahouses being the eighth and Seahouses being the tenth.

Keswick, in Cumbria, took the number one spot.

In fact, in 2022, nearly two hundred thousand (172,477) pets went away with their owners on a cottages.com holiday. The travel company predicts that a further 17,000 dogs - making a total of 189,477 dogs - will go on holiday with their owners this year.

The data also reveals that the most popular times of year to go away with your pooch is spring and autumn, with March, October and December being the most popular months to holiday with a pet in the UK.

Tom Bell, Vice President - Portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of cottages.com, said: “With nearly half of our bookings made by dog owners, it’s clear that taking a beloved pet away on holiday is becoming an important part of ‘how to staycation’ here in the UK. Location-wise it seems that dogs (and their owners) clearly prefer to holiday in the North of England, and understandably so.

"With a plethora of beauty spots such as Seahouses, Keswick and Whitby, among a few on the list, and a wide range of coastal and countryside locations boasting wide-open spaces to roam free, these are just some reasons why owners and their canine members of the family are opting for the north.”

Top 10

Keswick (Cumbria)

Whitby (Yorkshire)

Happisburgh (Norfolk)

Bridlington (Yorkshire)

Warkworth (Northumberland)

Scarborough (Yorkshire)

Skegness (Lincolnshire)

Seahouses (Northumberland)

Matlock (Derbyshire)

Beadnell (Northumberland)

