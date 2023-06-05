With staycations on the rise, data by cottages.com has revealed that Warkworth is the tenth most popular destination for a trip this summer.

Trends also showed by the data is that 37% of bookings include at least one pet, signalling that pet-friendly holidays are as popular than ever.

Since the pandemic, the nation has become even bigger dog-lovers than they were already.

As a result of this surge in dog owners, there’s little surprise to learn that increasingly more Brits have been opting to get away from it all with their four-legged members of the family.

The travel company also spotted that the south is becoming more popular, with villages in Cornwall, Devon and Norfolk featuring in the top 10.

Tom Bell, vice president - portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of cottages.com, said: “We’re seeing more southern towns rise to the ‘top 10’ locations for a family staycation this summer when compared to Easter 2023 – a time when northern locations smashed the polls.

"We’re also seeing some new entries on the list when compared to summertime pre-pandemic, including Salcombe, Bude, Happisburgh, Skegness and Warkworth.

"The south west of England, Yorkshire and Cumbria remain ever-popular for family summer staycations - all of which also happen to be fantastic places for pet-friendly breaks too.”

Top 10:

Whitby (Yorkshire)

Keswick (Cumbria)

Newquay (Cornwall)

Scarborough (Yorkshire)

Bridlington (Yorkshire)

Salcombe (Devon)

Bude (Cornwall)

Happisburgh (Norfolk)

Skegness (Lincolnshire)