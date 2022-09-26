Treehouse holiday accommodation unveiled in Northumberland countryside

The heart-shaped treehouse, which sleeps up to four people, has been built at Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping, near Lowick.

Dave and Harvest Harris-Jones were able to fund the project thanks to a £25,500 Small Loan Fund investment secured through regional fund management firm NEL Fund Managers.

Many of those involved in the project attended its official unveiling by Maureen McAllister, head of Visit Northumberland.

The official opening.

The construction of the whole of the North Star Treehouse has been driven by sustainability and uniqueness.

Local wood has been used wherever possible, metal work has been produced by a local smithy and thermofleece sheep wool insulates floor, ceiling and walls to keep the

structure at a stable and comfortable temperature. All electricity is sourced from a genuine renewable supplier with green and biodegradable materials used for cleaning.

Guests take a tour of the new treehouse at Laverock Law.

Harvest said: ‘Imagination, dreams and inspiration from a book left by a guest, along with our own desire to create a real magical space led us to create the North Star Treehouse.

“Designed and built with love and care for nature. The North Star is an incredible and unique space where you can relax, rewind and reconnect.”

The couple set up their tourism business 11 years ago after restoring three semi-derelict cottages, which they now offer alongside a handcrafted shepherd’s hut made from local timber.

They have won a range of national and regional awards for their commitment to sustainability.