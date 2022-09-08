That’s according to a Travelodge survey which placed Northumberland fourth in the staycation destination charts.

Its Travel Index surveyed 2,000 British adults regarding their 2022 holiday plans and found they had spent an average £513.13 with the average break being four days.

Key findings revealed that 60% of adults reported that the global financial crisis, chaos at the airports and flight delays stopped them from holidaying abroad this year.

Interestingly, 35% of holidaymakers have broken tradition and split their main annual holiday into three shorter UK breaks this year.

A quarter (25%) of adults reported that they opted to take several UK short breaks as it gave them something to look forward to against the gloom and doom of the global crisis.

The report also revealed that the summer heatwave inspired 29% of Britons to take more spontaneous s breaks and 27% of adults reported that taking a short break is actually better value than a good night out.

Blackpool takes the crown as the nation’s top coastal holiday destination in 2022 with Birmingham top for city breaks and the Lake District top for rural breaks.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesperson said: “Our latest travel index shows that 2022 is set to be the year of the Best of British holidays. More Britons are exploring hidden holiday gems that are on their doorstep than ever before and its great news that Northumberland is one of the nation’s top 2022 staycation destinations. Record heatwaves this summer have also inspired Britons to take more spontaneous breaks to the great British countryside such as Northumberland.

