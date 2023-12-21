More events are planned to help grow Northumberland’s winter tourism offer.

The magical Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail and Bamburgh Castle’s Christmas Kingdom have attracted visitors in the build up to the festive season.

And the North of Tyne Combined Authority, with support from Visit Northumberland, is funding more Winter Warmer events such as The Festival of Flame at Hexham Abbey in February, while the Illuminated Sheep art project by Deepa Mann-Kler is returning at various locations throughout the region.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “The delivery of events throughout the winter provides yet another compelling reason for local and out of region visitors to consider visiting Northumberland.

The Alnwick Garden light trail 2023 launch event. Picture Phil Wilkinson / The Alnwick Garden, Alnwick,

"By amalgamating these events across the wider North of Tyne area, the proposition becomes even more exciting and we expect will stimulate out-of-season demand for visitor economy businesses.

“We are extremely proud of Northumberland’s offering and are thrilled to join forces and promote these experiences as part of the Winter Warmers festival.”

Northern Lights, a new Christmas light trail in Newcastle’s Leazes Park has also helped put the region on the winter destinations map.

Ian Thomas, director of visitor economy, NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Bringing together and marketing the fantastic events happening across our region under one brand this winter is really impactful.

"We know that when visitors come to the North East they don’t see our borders and will enjoy the coast, countryside as well as explore our cities, so we are providing a one-stop-shop for them to discover the activities they can get involved whilst they are here.

“The Winter Warmers platform builds on our offer and makes it even easier for visitors to find memorable and unique experiences.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, portfolio lead for culture, creative and rural at North of Tyne Combined Authority, said: “Tourism is hugely important to Northumberland’s economy, creating jobs and opportunities that allow communities to thrive.

